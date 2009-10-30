EXCLUSIVE: Tameka’s Camp Responds To Internet Voicemail Hoax

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We recently told you about Tameka Foster beefin’ with a Canadian blogger. Well it turns out it was all a hoax. It seems like Tameka has been getting the short end of the stick during her much-publicized divorce from singer Usher.

We have proof that Tameka was way too busy handling her business to stalk said blogger. A rep for Tameka Foster Raymond issued the following statement:

“Unfortunately for these hoaxers they neglected to check Tameka’s itinerary on Saturday before pulling this prank. She was in fact at a photo shoot all day, then preparing for The Lost Ones Event that evening. From what I can surmise the first part of this fraudulent audio where Tameka states her name was taken from her recent appearance on the Ryan Cameron Radio Show, the second part is definitely not her voice or her style. Aside from the fact that we’ve never heard of this Canadian blogger, their audio engineer did a sub-par job in mixing this pseudo-Tameka voice, blatantly edited and choppy. Yet again another attempt by gossip bloggers with asinine agendas and way too much time on their hands. Tameka is busy working on The Lost Ones Foundation where she will hold camp retreats for young girls in at-risk environments. For more info readers can visit www.lostonesfoundation.org.”

A lot of readers have gone in on Tameka in the aftermath of her pending divorce with Usher, but here’s some stuff you DIDN’T know:

Armed with a strong will to succeed and natural talent, Tameka attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in 1994 as a Merch Marketing Major in Los Angeles, California. Her professional career began working in retail (as both salesperson and manager). She went on to work as a dresser for Giorgio Armani and other designer fashion shows while still attending FIDM. The resident Atlantan is probably best known for propelling Lauryn Hill’s vintage haute couture look into the limelight, branding her as an international fashion icon.

Tameka is one of those impeccably polished women whose closet you want to raid and whose sense of style you want to imitate. She can easily make a white t-shirt look as fabulous with a couture ball skirt as with a pair of jeans. Her own personal style, which she describes as “Clean lines, simplistic and minimalist,” has worked the same magic for her career as it has for her clients. “I don’t like busy looks. I am into strong pieces. It doesn’t have to be a whole outfit to make an outfit. For a woman, it may be a strong shirt or hat. I don’t like clutter.”

Tameka has lent her creative talents to legendary soul singers like Patti Labelle, Chaka Khan and Aretha Franklin to current chart-toppers such as Jay-Z, Toni Braxton, Usher, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Chris Tucker, Ciara, Keri Hilson, Maxwell, The Fugees, Nas, T.I, Omarion, Ginuwine, LeToya Luckett, Musiq Soulchild, Janelle Monet, Dr. Dre and more…

Take a look at Tameka’s recent new Lost Ones charity event:

That “more” came in the form of multi-Grammy award winner, Lauryn Hill. Fate must have been working the day that Tameka happened to meet the soon-to-blossom Ms. Hill in an elevator, circa 1995. After a Fed Ex mishap with the singer’s former stylist Tameka got the chance of a lifetime and quickly offset her in a striking pastel pink skirt and matching wrap around top when she took to the stage to croon “Killing Me Softly” alongside Roberta Flack at the 1996 MTV Movie Awards. Lauryn snatched the sensational stylist and the rest is history. Tameka went on to establish Lauryn Hill as one of America’s top fashion forces and created a look that is still emulated by top designers worldwide. In Style Magazine once said, “Lauryn Hill’s funky style is always a hit. Tameka Foster, Hill’s fashion stylist combines hot pieces with the latest street wear- from new French designer Barbara Bui to Byblos to the Gap- to create the singer’s winning looks.”

Tameka shows her charitable side

Tameka’s work with Lauryn Hill graced the covers of top magazines Harpers Bazaar, Esquire, GQ, Rolling Stone, Seventeen, People, Teen People, Source, Vibe and Details. She worked on “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” album packaging, music videos, performances, television appearances, U.S. and European tours as well as a myriad of award shows. “Working with Lauryn taught me a lot. She is a total perfectionist and commands only the best. In that, we are a lot alike. Lauryn shared a very important piece of advice with me once saying that in fashion, ‘less is more’ and I have always agreed with that fashion philosophy in both my professional and personal life. You don’t have to overdo it, over match, over accessorize- sometimes the most simplistic of things just work and say a lot more.”

Friends and colleagues alike have clearly had positive things to say about Tameka, and as women we really need to start supporting one another, starting with us!