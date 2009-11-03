STYLISTA GUIDE: Get Kerry Washington’s Classic Look

Lately, black entertainers have been killing the fashion game and setting style precedents in new and innovative ways. There are a plethora of stylistas shutting down red carpets and representing a wide variety of stylistic preferences.We’ve scoped out the most fabulously fashionable women representing their own unique genres, and created a go-to-guide for how to get their look at any price point.

In this first guide, we are speaking directly to the classic button-down chicks. We’re showing you where to find a few hot pieces inspired by Hollywood starlet Kerry Washington. Kerry is the epitome of classic style. She has a regal, timeless style aesthetic that speaks volumes about effortless sophistication.

HB‘s stylistas are breaking down her look, showing you where to get it, and making sure you don’t break your bank doing so (unless you really want to!). What more could you want?

A classic wardrobe is heavy on simple, chic and fabulous staples, but relatively light on trendy, seasonal throw-aways.

Here’s what you need to cultivate a Kerry inspired wardrobe. Check out the individual pieces in the gallery and read more about them below:

A Classic Black Pump

Kerry is known for rocking a simple black pair of Louboutins. The black pump is a necessary piece that manages to stay sexy and simple. They are definitely an investment piece, worth spending a pretty penny on because they are timeless and wearable forever. Luckily (for the recessionistas) they are still available at any price point. Here are 3 great options:

$ Black Faux Leather Peep Toe Pump Heels, $22

$$ Badgley Mischka Carlo Heel, $200

$$$ Yves Saint Laurent Patent Tribtoo pump, $799

Black Tailored Blazer

A good blazer is key for every button-down fashionista. It is the perfect finisher for any outfit. Wear your blazer over a dramatic blouse to keep from looking like you are going to work. Check out these blazers:

$ Sleeve Sateen Black Jack Blazer, $40

$$ Black Missle Fringe Tuxedo Jacket, $75

$$$ Ebbony Dinner Jacket By Malene Birger, $414

A White Button Down Shirt

This staple belongs in every woman’s closet, but seeing as how it is a standard piece that does not vary much despite the price point, there is no need to spend beaucoup bucks on on with a big name attached. Go for this simple inexpensive option:

$ American Eagle Women’s Classic Oxford, $25

A Cocktail Dress

Events can often be your best opportunity to flaunt your personal style. Dress up and hit the town in one of these fabulously chic cocktail dresses put your classic beauty on full display.

$ Black Sequin Power Dress, $74

$$ Alexis Cocktail Dress, $297

$$$ Matthew Williamson Val encia Beaded Cocktail Dress, $2,060 (OMG!)

A Pencil Skirt

Pencil skirts are oozing with sexiness, but they are also sophisticated and classy. They can easily take you from day to night, or the board room to the dinner table.

$ Blue High Waisted Rouched Pencil Skirt, $12

$$ Herve Leger Stretch pencil skirt, $46

$$$ Black belted pencil skirt, $650

Flirty Frilly Blouse

Every button-up-chick needs a flirty blouse. Opt for a light weight frilly top in a bright color. This is the perfect way to jazz up your blazer. Here are 3 great options:

$ Satin Ruffle Trim Blouse, $17.80

$$ Coast Stores – Smart Day – Lara Frill Top, $145

$$$ Stella McCartney Silk charmeuse top, $1,095 – net-a-porter.com

STYLE PROFILE: Kristen Noel