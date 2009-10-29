Did A Gun Cause Toya & Her Man To Break Up?

Wasn’t it just yesterday that we saw the pics of Toya and her man James celebrating her birthday??? Well I’m hearing that the two are no longer an item. And the break up may be over this little pink plastic gun that Toya recently posted on her Twitter page.

According to sandrarose.com, word out of Toya’s camp today is that James is no longer “Toya’s man” — although the two remain good friends. This info comes from a very credible source.

Not to be left out, James chimed in on his Twitter page yesterday after apparently receiving flack from the NBA’s front office about the gun. I think a clause against purchasing or dealing in firearms is written into his contract:

Here’s what James tweeted:

Take a look at the pics from Toya’s birthday party:

