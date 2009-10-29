First Lady Is Greeted With A Kiss From Yankees Derek Jeter

The First Lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden had a girls’ night out on Wednesday when they attended Game 1 of the World Series. The First lady received a warm welcome from Yankees fans and a kiss from the captain Derek Jeter. Wearing a maroon World Series jacket, Mrs. Obama smiled as the crowd cheered. Mrs. Obama and Biden each got a peck from Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter on their way off the field, and the first lady high-fived a fan before disappearing into a Yankee Stadium tunnel.

