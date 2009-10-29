Rosci: “I Never Had To Lay On My Back”

BET VJ Rosci recently sat down with honeymag.com to discuss the rumor mill, cyber attacks, dealing with anorexia and how she’s learned to deal with it all.

On the cyber attacks

“I think a lot of these Web sites need a story. They need to find somebody to pick on, and I just so happen to be one of those girls. I’ve always had that coming up against Free on a black network and not being black.” “With men in my life, I’ve always made good choices. I would love to think that. It’s just really hard to trust people, and that’s just coming from not knowing everybody’s intentions,” Rocsi says. “It hurts when my brothers call me,” Rocsi says. “I mean it’s real bad when it gets to the point where everything’s so unbearable. You really got to have that strength, because if I didn’t have that strength in me, I would kill myself. There are some days when I’m like ‘How bad do I want to kill myself right now? What is the point of going on when so many people despise me or hate what I do?'” “I got where I’m at because of my work,” Rocsi insists. “I never had to lay on my back to get where I was. I come from a Latino background where family and the way we were brought up was very important. That’s how we conducted ourselves as ladies. And that’s a very important thing to my family, so yeah, when these blogs come out and they start talking shit – you’re messing with what my parents instilled in me. And I know it isn’t true. But I’m glad I have great family members who know that I wasn’t brought up that way, to not be blinded by this industry.”

On anexoria

“You’re never really cured, because sometimes you have to psych yourself up that you’re eating healthy, you’re at a healthy weight. As women you have those fat days, but in my mind, those days are a little too frequent,” Rocsi says. “To this day, when somebody calls me thick, that’s not a compliment to me. Don’t call me thick. I hate that. I think thick is fat. I used to think that if I had curves or stomach flab that meant I was fat. I used to go over 110 lbs, I would think ‘I’m fat.’ If I see on a scale 118 [lbs.], I would start starving myself to get myself down to what I need to be at.”

It’s not all about weight, though. The ridicule celebrities receive does not go unnoticed. “That’s why I give Solange props for cutting all her hair off,” she says. “I wish I could do that. My ears are too big, though.”

On her future

“I would love to do film and [be] casted … in a dramatic role. I just want to be great at [acting]. Until then, I love my job and there’s nothing in the world that would bring me to leave 106th. I think we’re getting bigger and badder and there’s no point in me leaving right now. But I could dab,” Rocsi says. “Acting is my therapy. I could be somebody else and if I want to cry, I can cry, if I want to scream out … because if Rocsi does it, Rocsi looks crazy.”

