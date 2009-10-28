Michelle Obama’s Secrets To Finding A Great Guy

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

When it comes to landing a top-notch guy – say, the future president of the United States – Michelle Obama is one of the few women out there with experience. And she’s letting other women in on the secret.

“Cute’s good. But cute only lasts for so long, and then it’s, ‘Who are you as a person?’ ” Obama, 45, says in the December issue of Glamour, out Nov. 10. “Don’t look at the bankbook or the title. Look at the heart. Look at the soul. When you’re dating a man, you should always feel good. … You shouldn’t be in a relationship with somebody who doesn’t make you completely happy and make you feel whole.”

Also important, according to the pop-culture-loving First Lady, who’s been married to President Barack Obama since 1992: Getting your priorities straight.

“I have always tried to put my kids first, and then put myself a really close second, as opposed to fifth or seventh,” she says. “One thing that I’ve learned from male role models is that they don’t hesitate to invest in themselves.”

