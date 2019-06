As you probably know by now, Ciara has developed her own alter ego – a superhero named Supa C – to promote her upcoming album, Fantasy Ride. And she’s popping her mixtape off with a remix of Beyonce’s new hit “Diva.” Take a listen and tell us what you think of it!

Listen to Beyonce’s original “Diva” below. Which version is better?? Let us know!

