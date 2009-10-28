CLOSE
Home

Weezy’s Baby Mamas Celebrate B’day Together

Leave a comment

Lil Wayne’s first baby mama Antonia “Toya” Carter recently celebrated her birthday and guess who was the big event? Yep another one of Weezy’s baby mamas. Sarah, whose son Dwayne Carter III, turned 1 last week was in attendance. Sarah lives near Toya. I guess this is one big happy family!

I’m hearing that Weezy gave Toya a brand new Aston-Martin as a gift.

Take a look at who attended courtesy of atlpics.net:

Toya on Weezy’s BM’s: “All Of Us Get Along”

T.I. worries about Tiny’s safety

Aston-Martin , birthday , lil' wayne , Toya

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close