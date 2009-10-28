Weezy’s Baby Mamas Celebrate B’day Together

Lil Wayne’s first baby mama Antonia “Toya” Carter recently celebrated her birthday and guess who was the big event? Yep another one of Weezy’s baby mamas. Sarah, whose son Dwayne Carter III, turned 1 last week was in attendance. Sarah lives near Toya. I guess this is one big happy family!
I’m hearing that Weezy gave Toya a brand new Aston-Martin as a gift.
Take a look at who attended courtesy of atlpics.net:
Toya on Weezy’s BM’s: “All Of Us Get Along”
