Weezy’s Baby Mamas Celebrate B’day Together

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Lil Wayne’s first baby mama Antonia “Toya” Carter recently celebrated her birthday and guess who was the big event? Yep another one of Weezy’s baby mamas. Sarah, whose son Dwayne Carter III, turned 1 last week was in attendance. Sarah lives near Toya. I guess this is one big happy family!

I’m hearing that Weezy gave Toya a brand new Aston-Martin as a gift.

Take a look at who attended courtesy of atlpics.net:

Toya on Weezy’s BM’s: “All Of Us Get Along”

T.I. worries about Tiny’s safety