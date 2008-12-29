CLOSE
Amy Winehouse Is Addicted To Sex

All Amy wants to do is screw and smoke crack.According to mediatakeout.com, Amy’s personal assistant is telling all of her secrets to the tabloids. Here’s a little tidbit on Amy’s sexual appetite:

It was like having my own little porn star. Amy was so dirty-she wanted sex all the time. We did it four or five times a day and she’d even wake me up for it. She was addicted to sex like she was to drugs.

Read more here.

 

