Michelle Obama To Attend World Series Opener

Michelle Obama and Jill Biden will attend Game 1 of the World Series in the Bronx on Wednesday. According to espn.com, the First Lady’s office announced today that she will be joined at Yankee Stadium by the Vice President’s wife, Jill Biden.
Major League Baseball is dedicating Game 1 to veterans and their families. Both Mrs. Obama and Mrs. Biden spend time visiting with military families and talking about the sacrifices they make for the country.
We all know that the Bidens are Phillies fans and the Obamas are Chicago White Sox fans, so who will the First Lady be rooting for?
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys to perform at World Series opener
Take a look at our Michelle Obama gallery:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful