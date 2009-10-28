Michelle Obama To Attend World Series Opener

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Michelle Obama and Jill Biden will attend Game 1 of the World Series in the Bronx on Wednesday. According to espn.com, the First Lady’s office announced today that she will be joined at Yankee Stadium by the Vice President’s wife, Jill Biden.

Major League Baseball is dedicating Game 1 to veterans and their families. Both Mrs. Obama and Mrs. Biden spend time visiting with military families and talking about the sacrifices they make for the country.

We all know that the Bidens are Phillies fans and the Obamas are Chicago White Sox fans, so who will the First Lady be rooting for?

