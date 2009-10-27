What Do The Planets Have In Store For Tyler Perry?

Will the recent criticism of Tyler Perry’s films change his creativity or slow down his flow? What do the planets indicates?

When filmmaker Tyler Perry was asked on “60 Minutes” this past week to comment on whether or not the characters in his movies and television projects were ‘coonish’, Tyler looked flabbergasted and said that he was ‘pissed off!’ The question obviously surprised the prolific filmmaker and he had no problem showing his dislike about the remark which came from fellow African American filmmaker Spike Lee.

According to Perry, his depictions of comic black characters “were used as bait” to insert moral messages into his very popular and financially successful films and television show. Now that the gloves are off and two prominent African American film makers are exchanging comments, will there be any creative and attitude changes in Perry’s film making?

Tyler Perry, born on Sept., 14, 1969, is a Virgo with a Moon in the sign of Libra. Tyler’s Sun/Moon combination suggests that he is a hard worker, a long term planner and a peace keeper. Mr. Perry’s eight films have been the direct result of a powerful Sun/ Pluto connection suggesting that he can be relentless, obsessive and a serious workaholic. Tyler’s chart also reveals that his Moon and several other planets as well are in the strategist sign of Libra suggesting that he doesn’t do anything without clearly thinking things out first. And, that he has a strong desire to be a peace keeper which is evidence in all of his films. Tyler Perry has an ongoing theme of mental and spiritual wellness, along with African Americans establishing positive relationships. Regarding the question of whether there might be some creative shift in Tyler Perry’s work, the planets reveal that during the next few years, that Mr. Perry’s creative flow will shift into a higher gear and that he will be a stronger force to reckon with. All the recent criticism might be just the fuel needed to open a greater channel in his creativity!

