The Thought That Should Count

During these times of hardships a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet with their monthly bills. You may be effected or know someone who is effected by the Recession. As the Holiday Season approaches we may have to go back to the old-fashion ways of gift giving.

As a way of showing gratitude to someone, maybe visiting and bringing over a dish of food is sufficient. For that person who wants a gift or thinks your significant other should give you a present you deserve, would you be upset if you were only given a card, some candy or flowers?

Some people say, “It’s the thought that counts” when receiving a gift. If you truly love someone and you know they are in a financial bind, what kind of gift would you expect from them? Dinner, movies, hotel get-away or flowers are nice presents. But would you consider these a cheap gift or does it really matter?

Here are a couple of options to help ignore nosey people who want to engage in the gift comparison conversation. When your friends, neighbors or relatives brag about what they got for the Holidays and want to know what expensive gift you received just tell them:

(A.) It’s a shared secret between you and the gift giver.

(B.)Let them know you would tell them, but it’s too sexy to be revealed.

(C.) Or, you can let them know what the inexpensive gift was that you were given and just be prepared for comments or questions.

All and all remember during these financially difficult times it is the size of the heart that makes the person, and not the size of the gift! Be accepting of all gifts whether they are big or small. Remember they are showing you a token of their appreciation for the year, no matter what the size of the gift is!

Peace and much Love,

Erica Hubbard

