Jay-Z & Alicia Keys To Perform At World Series Opener

Jay and Alicia Keys will be performing the Big Apple anthem “Empire State of Mind” on Wednesday at the new Yankee Stadium before game one’s first pitch is thrown, Jay confirmed to MTV News.

“First of all, the new [Yankee] Stadium – it’s the Yankees and it’s game one of the World Series,” Jay said while promoting his “DJ Hero: Renegade Edition” video game, which sees him teamed up with Eminem. The Yanks happen to be Hov’s favorite baseball team. “I’m beyond excited about it, and on top of that, it’s a New York record. It’s a record that pays homage to New York [and which was also performed at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards]. The timing of that couldn’t be better,” Hov enthused.

We can’t wait for that performance!!!

My Yankees are going to the World Series!!

Take a look at our Jay and Alicia gallery below:

