Alicia Keys’ Album Is Pushed Back

Alicia Keys took to her Twitter to announce that her upcoming album, “The Element of Freedom,” is being delayed!

She tweeted: Luv having the freedom to create beautiful music, so I’m pushing the album back to DEC 15th. So many more amazing songs!!! ;) Pls RT

Originally due for release December 1, Keys’ “The Element of Freedom” is now due in stores December 15.

