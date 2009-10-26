CLOSE
Alicia Keys’ Album Is Pushed Back

Alicia Keys took to her Twitter to announce that her upcoming album, “The Element of Freedom,” is being delayed!

She tweeted:

Luv having the freedom to create beautiful music, so I’m pushing the album back to DEC 15th. So many more amazing songs!!! ;) Pls RT

Originally due for release December 1, Keys’ “The Element of Freedom” is now due in stores December 15.

