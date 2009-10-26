DAILY WENDY: Wendy Hosts A Michelle Obama Fashion Show

Friday’s episode of The Wendy Show featured a how-to fashion show with clothes inspired by Michelle Obama‘s stylish genius. The First Lady is known for her distinctive fashion sense. Most, if not all of the things she wears are as desirable as they are accessible. Accordingly, achieving her effortlessly classic look is actually possible for all of you recessionista fashionistas.

In this clip, Wendy and InStyle Magazine’s senior editor Isabel Gonzales Whitaker show us how to get Michelle Obama‘s look.

Check it out:

Here are some photos of our First Lady demonstrating her flawless style:

