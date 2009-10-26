My Yankees Are Going To The World Series!

After 6 years of letting their fans down and yours truly, the Yankees are back on track to win another championship. The Yankees won 5‑2 in game six of the America League championship series, behind the clever pitching of Andy Pettitte, and will host the 2008 champions, the Philadelphia Phillies, in the World Series opener on Wednesday evening.

According to the New York Daily News, Alex Rodriguez who played a huge role in helping the Yankees advance through the playoffs, batting .438 with five homers and 12 RBIs said:

“I couldn’t be more excited,” he said afterwards. “I feel like a 10-year-old kid.”

The slugger earned his first trip to the World Series during a 16-year career in which he has accomplished almost everything else. Thank you Kate Hudson!!!!

The Yankees now go for a record 27th title. TAKE THAT YOU BOSTON RED SOX FANS!!!!

We know it won’t be easy, but we are SO ready for the Phillies!!!!

