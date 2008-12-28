Kwanzaa Gallery: Day Three Collective Work & Responsibility

Today’s principle of Ujima (Collective Work & Responsibility) focuses on building and maintaining our communities together by making our neighbor’s problems our own, then solving them together.

We wanted to take the time to showcase some organizations that do just that. These groups take on the problems of the community then work within to solve them.

What will you do today to promote the principle of collective work and responsibility? Share your thoughts with us.

