VIDEO: Tyler Perry Blasts Spike Lee

Spike Lee has dismissed Tyler Perry’s sitcoms “Meet the Browns” and “House of Payne” as “coonery and buffoonery.” Perry responds to the criticism in a Sunday interview on “60 Minutes.”

“You know, that pisses me off,” Perry tells Byron Pitts. “It really does. Because it’s so insulting. It’s attitudes like that that make Hollywood think that these people do not exist and that’s why there’s no material speaking to them. I would love to read that to my fan base.”

