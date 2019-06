Amidst recovering from an unexpected attack at a book signing, singer Leona Lewis has just released the video for her brand new single, ironically titled “Happy,” the first off her upcoming album “Echo,” due November 23.

Man Punches Leona Lewis At Book Signing (VIDEO)

Watch it below:

Leona Lewis Sings “Happy Birthday” For A Milli

http://cdn1.hellobeautiful.com/external/js/gallery/532747

Also On HelloBeautiful: