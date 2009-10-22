Amerie’s “30 Shoes In 30 Days”: #12 – Gucci Boots

If you don’t already know, Amerie has a pretty sick shoe game. For the next couple days, she’ll be blogging about her favorite fashions for feet. Ladies, if you have a fetish like she does, you may want to prepare yourselves.

#12

“I’ve had these suede Gucci durango-style cowboy boots for years, and I really like that over time, with a bit of wear, they look better. My sister convinced me to get these a while back, and I’m glad I did. I usually throw these on with cutoff jean shorts or something like that.” – Amerie

