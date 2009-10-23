ATL Housewives Highest Rated Show On Bravo

All good things must come to an end!! Yesterday was the season finale of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and it was also the highest rated show of all the wives.
According to perezhilton.com, the wig pulling show is averaging 3.2 million viewers per episode, beating out the other housewives from Orange County, New York and New Jersey.
Castmates NeNe and Kim hit up Jimmy Kimmel last night and appeared to be friends, despite the fact that they were fighting like alley cats on last night’s finale:
Sheree and NeNe may soon be homeless
Take a look at the housewives below:
