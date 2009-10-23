ATL Housewives Highest Rated Show On Bravo

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

All good things must come to an end!! Yesterday was the season finale of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and it was also the highest rated show of all the wives.

According to perezhilton.com, the wig pulling show is averaging 3.2 million viewers per episode, beating out the other housewives from Orange County, New York and New Jersey.

Castmates NeNe and Kim hit up Jimmy Kimmel last night and appeared to be friends, despite the fact that they were fighting like alley cats on last night’s finale:

Sheree and NeNe may soon be homeless

Take a look at the housewives below:

Rumor: Sheree to be booted off show