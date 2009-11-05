NEW VIDEO: Trey Songz’s “Invented Sex”

Trey Songz’s music video for “I Invented Sex” has finally arrived. A “Parental Advisory: Explicit Content” warning emerges before the first scene even begins.

See pics of Trey below:

And the fun for Trey doesn’t stop there. During his performance at the Soul Train Awards, things got hot and heavy between him and Toni Braxton. No word if this was scripted or not, but isn’t she about 18 years his senior?

____

SNEAK PEEK: Trey Songz’s “I Invented Sex” (Video)

Trey Songz’s “Invented Sex” single is making its way up the charts. The singer is already working on the video, which we posted behind-the-scenes photos of earlier this week.

See them here.

But if the pictures weren’t enough, a sneak peek video has surfaced, as well.

Trey Songz’s New Tattoo: Pass or Fail?