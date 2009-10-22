Oprah Says Cookie Johnson’s “CJ” Jeans Are Her Fav

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Oprah’s new favorite thing? ‘CJ by Cookie Johnson’ jeans. She discovered the delightful denim on a recent cover shoot for O Magazine, according to Oprah.com.”

The declaration comes as part of Oprah’s “The Best” episode, which airs on Thursday October 22nd:

“The perfect jeans for real women with real booties,” she says. “For three days straight, I had on the jeans.” Even though she calls herself a “hard-core pajama girl,” Oprah says she wore the jeans for a five-hour flight–they were that comfortable.

