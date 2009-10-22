CLOSE
Oprah Says Cookie Johnson’s “CJ” Jeans Are Her Fav

Oprah’s new favorite thing?  ‘CJ by Cookie Johnson’ jeans. She discovered the delightful denim on a recent cover shoot for O Magazine, according to Oprah.com.”

The declaration comes as part of Oprah’s “The Best” episode, which airs on Thursday October 22nd:

“The perfect jeans for real women with real booties,” she says. “For three days straight, I had on the jeans.” Even though she calls herself a “hard-core pajama girl,” Oprah says she wore the jeans for a five-hour flight–they were that comfortable.

CJ , Cookie Johnson , jeans , Oprah

