Khloe STILL Hasn’t Met Lamar’s Kids!

Khloe Kardashian may be getting some parenting practice sooner than she expected: New hubby Lamar Odom says he plans on introducing her to his children.

“Of course,” the Laker answered, when asked if Khloé will meet his kids at the party for his Rich Soil clothing line at Kitson Men. (Lamar has three kids with Liza Morales, a woman he dated for 10 years. His 6-month-old son Jayden died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and he has two others: Destiny, 10, and Lamar Jr., 7.)

And will the new couple have any babies of their own? “Maybe one day…hopefully!” Lamar said.

The Laker also said he knew Khloé was the one right away.

“Well, it only took me 30 days…When you know, you know,” he explained, adding that married life agreed with him. “It’s beautiful, it’s incredible.”

Lamar Odom & Khloe K Sign Pre-Nup

Lamar’s Ex Find Out About Wedding Via Text

Take a look at the couple below: