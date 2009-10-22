RHOA Sheree & NeNe May Soon Be Homeless

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Looks like NeNe and Sheree may need to start looking for some new digs!! A production source for Bravo network’s popular Real Housewives of Atlanta series, both NeNe Leakes and Sheree Whitfield will soon be looking for new digs. That is because Bravo is footing the bill to lease both of the luxury homes that you see the ladies and their families enjoying on the show.

According to sandrarose.com, industry insiders have been whispering about the temporary lease agreements all season. “Everyone wants to know if they’re going to stay in the homes or be forced to move,” said one industry insider.

Here’s what they found out:

It’s no secret that the girls blew through their Bravo checks and are now complaining publicly that they have no money now that the show is going into syndication. “NeNe is doing whatever she can to make ends meet,” said the insider. “Her book isn’t selling and her husband is out of work, so she’s hurting right now.” The insider said west coast promoters fly NeNe to LA to host events and put her up in fancy hotels. But she returns home broke. If you recall, NeNe and her husband Greg Leakes were served with an eviction notice on their Duluth, GA house last September. They vacated the property in November of 2008. Then before shooting was to begin on the second season, sources say Bravo took out a lease on a mansion for the Leakes who had moved into a small rental property. Sources also say Bravo was forced to upgrade the living quarters for Sheree Whitfield and her two kids who were kicked out of the Sandy Springs mansion she once shared with her ex-husband, former NFL great, Bob Whitfield. The $2.4 million mansion sold for $1.1 million in foreclosure earlier this year, according to the AJC.com. Whitfield wasn’t specific about her new place in a phone interview with the AJC’s Rodney Ho back in June. She said only that she had “downsized.”

