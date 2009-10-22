VIDEO: Alicia Keys Performs In NYC

Alicia Keys went back to school yesterday. The singer made an appearance at New York University’s Clive Davis Department of Recorded Music.
Keys said the making of her “As I Am” album two years was very difficult because she was dealing with personnel changes. “I kind of had to find the snakes in the grass,” she revealed -although she’s still with longtime manager Jeff Robinson and J Records, so the snakes, we surmise, were personal. “It’s hard to be the one to change, to end relationships you had for years. I was really trying to find myself. I tend to be a very optimistic person, but I was snappy, and mean. My grandmother was very sick, I was watching her pass away and taking care of her. I was just very, very confused. [Making the record] was very, very difficult for me.”
Watch the video:
Check out Alicia’s new video “Doesn’t Mean Anything”
Take a look at our Alicia Keys gallery: