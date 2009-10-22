Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Expecting Baby

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We’re hearing that singer Robin Thicke and his gorgeous wife, actress Paula Patton are about to become parents. The actress recently told GIANT magazine that she has stopped taking birth control. Robin married Paula on June 11, 2005 after meeting her in a teen club at age fourteen. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Take a look at our Paula and Robin gallery below:

NEW MUSIC: Robin Thicke teaches “Sex Therapy”