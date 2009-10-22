CLOSE
Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Expecting Baby

We’re hearing that singer Robin Thicke and his gorgeous wife, actress Paula Patton are about to become parents.   The actress recently told GIANT magazine that she has stopped taking birth control.   Robin married Paula on June 11, 2005 after meeting her in a teen club at age fourteen.  Congratulations to the happy couple.

