Travelistas Live “La Dolce Vita” In Italy!

Oh la dolce vita! The Travelistas enjoyed their September vacation in the beautiful country of Italy. Sitting in the heart of the Mediterranean, Italy continues to be one of the leading travel destinations, with its incomparable artistic and cultural heritage. We’ve always loved Italy, for its limoncello, gelato, and fabulous designers! And ladies, let us not forget to mention that the men were calling out “bella, bella” (which means beautiful in Italian) every where we went!?

We joined the Bella Italia tour, organized by the fabulous Fleace Weaver in Los Angeles. Alongside forty other “bellas”, the Travelistas saw the best of Italy: Rome, Pompeii, Sorrento, Capri, Sicily, and Florence. The Bella Italia tour took Italy by storm, and like a Michelangelo painting, every single moment was rich in detail.

We started our tour in Rome, riding through the ancient city on a Vespa scooter, capturing all the city highlights with the wind in our hair. The Colosseum was on our list, as this is the medieval site of brutal gladiator fights, where slaves and lower-class citizens were pit against animals, to fight to the death. We walked along the Piazza Navona area, ate a gelato sitting on the Spanish Steps, and threw our coins into the infamous Trevi Fountain.

No trip to Rome is complete without visiting Vatican City, the world’s smallest independent country. Home of the Pope and the Sistine Chapel, it exists as a sovereign state run by absolute rule of the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, with its own zip code and its own laws.

Roman nightlife is not to be missed. For dinner, we ate around the city, enjoying cute restaurants in such zones as Trastevere, Campo dei Fiori, and the Jewish Quarter. In Campo dei Fiori, we ate at Pierluigi, where we could see our fresh catch of the day, and feasted on sumptuous fish and fresh vegetables.

At night, we partied with the who’s who of Rome, hitting up such swanky spots as Hotel de Russie (where celebs stay when in town), Salotto 42, Casiana Valadier and Sofia’s. Romans party hard, but we managed to wake up with great anticipation for the next day.

La dolce vita…stay tuned for more of our Italian escapade!

