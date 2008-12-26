CLOSE
What’s Happening This Weekend

It’s a holiday weekend and there’s plenty of fun things to do all over.  We’ve put together a list of things that will help you get your weekend started off right. Have fun!

Kwanzaa – The holiday started today.  Here are a few places around the country where you can join in the celebration.

Philadelphia: The African Museum of Philadelphia

New York: Dec. 27th Long Island Children’s Museum

DC: Kwanzaa Celebrations in the Metro area

Miami: What’s Happening for Kwanzaa

Los Angeles: Kwanzaa Fest

SIGHTSEEING — Major cities buzz with excitement during the holidays.  Take in the sights!

NYC:The store windows in Manhattan are legendary. Click here for more info.

PHILLY: Fall through the rabbit hole at the Please Touch Museum’s WONDERLAND display. Click here for info.

LA: DWP Light Festival. One of the largest themed events in So. Cali. Click here for info.

MOVIES – Christmas always brings a new batch of blockbusters.  Click here for some suggestions.

SHOPPING — The best sales start right after Christmas.  Click here to find the best deals.

BOOKS — Don’t feel like leaving the house?  Just curl up with a good book.  Click here for some suggestions.

