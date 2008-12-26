What’s Happening This Weekend

It’s a holiday weekend and there’s plenty of fun things to do all over. We’ve put together a list of things that will help you get your weekend started off right. Have fun!
Kwanzaa – The holiday started today. Here are a few places around the country where you can join in the celebration.
Philadelphia: The African Museum of Philadelphia
New York: Dec. 27th Long Island Children’s Museum
DC: Kwanzaa Celebrations in the Metro area
Miami: What’s Happening for Kwanzaa
SIGHTSEEING — Major cities buzz with excitement during the holidays. Take in the sights!
NYC:The store windows in Manhattan are legendary. Click here for more info.
PHILLY: Fall through the rabbit hole at the Please Touch Museum’s WONDERLAND display. Click here for info.
LA: DWP Light Festival. One of the largest themed events in So. Cali. Click here for info.
MOVIES – Christmas always brings a new batch of blockbusters. Click here for some suggestions.
SHOPPING — The best sales start right after Christmas. Click here to find the best deals.
BOOKS — Don’t feel like leaving the house? Just curl up with a good book. Click here for some suggestions.