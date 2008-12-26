America’s Top Model Eva Pigford Gets Engaged

From Mediatakeout.com

MediaTakeOut.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that yesterday actor Lance Gross (from the TBS hot show House Of Payne) proposed to his longtime girlfriend America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Pigford.

And here’s how he did it. According to one MediaTakeOut.com snitch, the couple were preparing to open Christmas presents at Lance’s family’s home when Lance dropped down on one knee and popped the question.

We love these guys as a couple.

Click here to see more couples we love in our HOTTEST COUPLES of 2008 LIST

Also On HelloBeautiful: