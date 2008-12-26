HELLOBEAUTIFUL GIVEAWAY: TOCCA Perfume

Click here to meet the winner BlackPlanet Member Beauty3401 <!– /* Font Definitions */ @font-face {font-family:Verdana; panose-1:2 11 6 4 3 5 4 4 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic-font-family:swiss; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:536871559 0 0 0 415 0;} /* Style Definitions */ p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal {mso-style-parent:””; margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:”Times New Roman”; mso-fareast-font-family:”Times New Roman”;} @page Section1 {size:8.5in 11.0in; margin:1.0in 1.25in 1.0in 1.25in; mso-header-margin:.5in; mso-footer-margin:.5in; mso-paper-source:0;} div.Section1 {page:Section1;} –>

If you’re looking for a new winter scent or you’re super backed up on holiday gift buying, Tocca’s Eau de Parfum in Brigitte is great for that friend with the girly vanity in her bathroom.

The fragrance, with notes of ginger, moroccan rose, and sandalwood, is perfect for misting on for work or spraying behind the ears before a hot date.

One lucky winner will get a bottle of this Brigitte Bardot-inspired fragrance, worth a retail value of $68.

Ready for your chance to win this great perfume?

All you have to do to is answer this question for a chance to win:

Tell us who you think is the yummiest man in our EYE CANDY gallery, come back here and place your answer in the comments section of THIS page.

Happy Winning!

~Gift Gal~

Click here for rules.

