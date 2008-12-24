Woman Has Child, Didn’t Know She Was Even Pregnant

Tina Cook, a 31-year-old wife and mother of two, just had a third baby. However, she had no idea she was even pregnant until she was already giving birth.

[From Daily Mail]

Tina Cook was rushed to hospital by partner Peter Hearn after waking in the night with stomach pains. Just ten minutes after arriving, she had given birth to 5lb 8oz Alfie.

Ms Cook, 31, who has two other children – Amy, nine, and five-year-old Ruben – was completely unaware of her pregnancy when she woke in the night with cramps, even though she was full term.

‘I am just so shocked. I had no idea I was pregnant,’ she said. ‘My period finished three days ago and it didn’t click until I got to the hospital and I felt the head.

‘I’ve read about things like this but never quite believed it as I know what it is like to be pregnant.

The other pregnancies I knew about. I felt all the kicking, everything was normal but I didn’t feel this one at all. We are totally unprepared.

‘It is all still sinking in, but it is the most amazing Christmas present and although we were not planning a third child, we are overjoyed. Ms Cook had spent much of the past month moving heavy furniture around and helping her grandmother, completely unaware of the unborn child.

Alfie was born at 5.05am on Saturday at North Devon District Hospital’s accident and emergency department.

Proud father Mr Hearn said: ‘I am still in shock. I just don’t know what to say.’

Also On HelloBeautiful: