Oprah Is PETA’s “Person Of The Year”

Oprah was just named PETA‘s “Person of the Year.”

The organization, which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, honored the talk show hostess for using her “powerful voice to defend those without one.” According to PETA’s site,

“Oprah uses her fame and listening audience to help the less fortunate, including animals. She has used her show to uncover horrific cases of cruelty to animals in puppy mills and on factory farms, and Oprah even used the show to highlight the cruelty-free vegan diet that she tried!

Because of her continued work for animals, PETA is pleased to name Oprah Winfrey the 2008 Person of the Year.”

Do you think Oprah deserved the award, or were they just looking for a big name to get some press from? We’re pretty sure we’ve seen Oprah in more than a few leather pieces over the years…

Congratulations anyway!

