Over Already?! Janet And Jermaine Break Up

Another one bites the dust: It looks like Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri have finally decided to call it quits.

According to Starpulse,

The National Enquirer claims Jackson and Dupri began battling over the failure of her recent tour, which he managed, and which ended with a string of canceled concerts because of illness and reports of poor ticket sales.

And sources tell the tabloid the 36-year-old has moved out of the superstar’s Los Angeles home, and they have agreed to spend time apart. The insider says, “Janet and Jermaine finally hit a wall. They were fighting over his management of her career. In the end, she decided to make a break.”

Representatives for the two have yet to comment on the reports.