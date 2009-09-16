Whitney’s Daughter Wants To Follow In Her Footsteps

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Whitney’s and Bobby Brown’s daughter Bobbi Kristina appeared on Oprah yesterday. The 16 year-old said she went through the ups and downs with her mom and told Oprah, Whitney is like “her sister.”

Bobbi also revealed that she’d like to follow in her mother and father’s footsteps by becoming a singer.

“I know she hates it, but it’s the plan,” Bobbi Kristina said. “It’s my plan. Mine. Yeah.

Watch the video: