Whitney’s Daughter Wants To Follow In Her Footsteps

Whitney’s and Bobby Brown’s daughter Bobbi Kristina appeared on Oprah yesterday.  The 16 year-old said she went through the ups and downs with her mom and told Oprah, Whitney is like “her sister.”

Bobbi also revealed that she’d like to follow in her mother and father’s footsteps by becoming a singer.

“I know she hates it, but it’s the plan,” Bobbi Kristina said. “It’s my plan. Mine. Yeah.

Watch the video:

