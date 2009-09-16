Alicia: “I Would’ve Preferred Lil’ Mama Stay In Her Seat”

Alicia Keys appeared on the “Today Show” this morning and though she was there to promote her new album and single, the hosts couldn’t pass up the opportunity to ask her about Lil’ Mama, and the incident that occurred just days ago at MTV’s Video Music Awards. Keys did her best to sidestep the question in the beginning – like when they hosts profess their love for the pint-size rapper, Keys simply says, “That’s nice” – but, she later admitted that she would’ve preferred Lil’ Mama show her appreciation for the “Empire State of Mind” performance in other ways.

Watch below:

