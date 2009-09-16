AUDIO: New Alicia Keys Song! “Doesn’t Mean Anything”

Following Janet Jackson’s lead, Alicia Keys has leaked her latest single immediately following her appearance on this year’s MTV Video Music Awards – a performance that probably would have gained her much praise had her incomparable vocals not been overshadowed by Lil’ Mama’s questionable behavior. “Doesn’t Mean Anything” is a mid-tempo, piano-driven ballad and will be featured on her upcoming album – no title or release date has been set. Last month, she said that recording on that project was “going phenomenally well. I’m very excited about it… I’m sure that it will be a sound that’s very fresh to your ears.”

Though she sings, “All at once I had it all, but it doesn’t mean anything now that you’re gone,” we don’t believe her. We all know her and Swizz are official.

