Eddie Murphy To Play The Riddler?

According to The Sun, funnyman Eddie Murphy will take over Jim Carrey’s role as the Riddler in the new Batman movie.

The movie is set to release in 2010, with Christian Bale returning as Batman, Shia LeBeouf playing Robin, Michael Caine returning as Alfred, and Rachel Weisz possibly on the list as the new Catwoman.

Do you think Eddie Murphy was the best pick for this role? Jim Carrey might be hard to top, but Eddie will probably hold his own. But with his constant scene-stealing, will he outshine Batman?

