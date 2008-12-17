Would You Fake Your Virginity?

Adult toy company Gigimo offers the Artificial Virginity Hymen – a fake hymen used for faking your virginity with a new partner. Say WHAT?!

According to the product’s description,

No more worry about losing your virginity. With this product, you can have your first night back anytime. Insert this artificial hymen into your vagina carefully. It will expand a little and make you feel tight. When your lover penetrate, it will ooze out a liquid that look like blood not too much but just the right amount. Add in a few moans and groan, you will pass through undetectable.

Okay, something about this just ain’t right. I kind of feel like you shouldn’t be having sex with someone you can’t be honest about those things with. On the other hand, I can understand rape victims in other countries using it on their husbands to disguise the fact that they technically “aren’t virgins.”

Unfortunately, women everywhere that don’t have to suffer the social and religious stigmas of rape and virginity loss will probably use it to falsely recapture past “mistakes.”

What do you think?

Also On HelloBeautiful: