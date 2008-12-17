Will Smith Is Talking Sequels

The New York Post is reporting that actor Will Smith is signing on to do sequels of both Hancock and I Am Legend.

According to the paper, it’s up to Charlize Theron to sign up for a Part II of Hancock to make the movie a go, and the second part of Legend will be a prequel to the 2008 hit.

Now, I haven’t seen either yet, so I don’t know if this is a good idea or not – I’ve heard a number of mixed reviews. What do you think?

[Source]

