Supermodel Jessica White Claims “T.O. Show” Ruined Her Rep

Maybelline spokesperson and Victoria’s Secret supermodel Jessica White is crying victim. After appearing on VH1’s “The T.O. Show” as a potential love interest to Terrell Owens, White is claiming to Essence.com that the network used “creative” editing to make her look a bit desperate. However, she was the one that decided to await the footballer’s return home wearing nothing but lingerie while sipping champagne.

the supermodel's ego swells when she tells T.O.'s publicists they can "Google" her.

ESSENCE.COM: Ms. White, we loved you on “The T.O. Show” not only because you represented for the sisters, but held your own, including heating things up with T.O. Are you two officially an item?

JESSICA WHITE: We met on a photoshoot. T.O. and I had a couple dates a while ago, but we were friends before the show was filmed and will always be great friends. However, we both moved on a while ago.

ESSENCE.COM: How do you feel about the criticism you received because of your art of seduction when you greeted T.O. in only your lingerie?

WHITE: Reality shows are anything but reality. Creative editing is always interesting to watch and makes for good TV. I was very upset how the [episode] was edited to make it look as if [Terrell] left and came back to find me in his house [uninvited]. I spoke to him after watching it and let him know how it jeopardized my brand and reputation. So I do not agree with the criticism I received because it did not go down like that in real life.

ESSENCE.COM: Many Black women assume that T.O. doesn’t like Black women and obviously you are one. Still folks are second guessing whether he truly does after he seemed displeased to see you waiting at his home.

WHITE: I saw that. After watching the show, it’s obvious that T.O. loves all women. Again, it was really interesting to see how I was portrayed on the show. He never relayed any of those feelings to me, so when I saw the show I was shocked.

ESSENCE.COM: We won’t see you on the second season of “The T.O. Show”?

WHITE: You never know, but definitely not in my lingerie or in a romantic capacity!

