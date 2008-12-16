Brandy And Dead Woman Sued Over Crash

From the Sick News file: A man named Donald Lite is suing Brandy and Awatef Aboudihaj over the 2006 car crash that ended in Aboudihaj’s death.

According to Lite, the singer and Aboudihaj were violating road rules – driving too fast and too close to other cars, to be specific – which was the ultimate factor that caused Brandy to rear-end Abdouihaj and subsequently cause Aboudihaj’s vehicle to smash into Lite’s.

Lite claims he suffered “serious and permanent injuries” as a result of the crash, so he’s turning to Brandy and the deceased victim to foot his long list of medical bills.

Is it just me, or is something about suing a dead woman really, really sick? Let us know.

