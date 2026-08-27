Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Leslie Jones Dishes On 'Roast My Rental' & Cleanliness

Leslie Jones Dishes On HGTV’s ‘Roast My Rental,’ And Her Love For Cleanliness

We spoke to Leslie Jones about her HGTV show "Roast My Rental" where she brings the jokes to the renovation-based series.

Published on August 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A woman in a red dress stands in a pink and black room, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Source: HGTV / HGTV

If you’re like me, you think of your home as your sanctuary. And how you design your space says a lot about you. You’re also like me if you watch HGTV for aspirational and creative purposes. We may not have a million dollar budget but imagining what’s possible is comforting. Add some laughter and Black face and it’s a real good time. We caught up with Leslie Jones, the new face behind ‘Roast My Rental’ and as you can expect, she’s bringing that unfiltered commentary to the network.

Jones joins home renovation expert Jasmine Roth for a fun spin that follows the duo as they transform short-term rentals from questionable spaces into luxurious ones while giving the owners a chance at redemption.

Speaking about her own home, Jones revealed she likes her place “Clean, clean, clean.”

“I love friendly. I love clean. I love not complication. I don’t like clutter. I dont like nik-knacks. I don’t do placeholders,” she said in a candid chat. Despite being meticulous about maintaning a clean home, the comedienne revealed she does tend to hoard some things. “Little dumb stuff,” she joked. Think: old t-shirts she can’t fit anymore.

“I love mid-century modern. I older stuff that’s been made new.” the conversation quickly shifted to astrology and it turns out while Leslie Jones knows she’s a virgo, she doesn’t know her actual birth time, which means she’s unable to pull her birth chart. She joked, “I think I just popped up.”

Catch our convo, above.

Catch “Roast My Rental” on HGTV every Friday at at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

HGTV Jasmine Roth Leslie Jones Newsletter Roast My Rental

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

A smiling woman in a yellow cardigan stands in front of a classroom welcome sign that reads "Welcome to MS.BRYANT'S 5th grade ELA Classroom where stellar readers thrive".

No Baddie Left Behind! A Back-To-School Gallery Of Teacher Baes Who Enrich Young Minds While Making The World A Better Place

Bossip
A woman with dark hair and makeup posing in front of a "POW" sign, wearing a black halter top.

103 YAMZ: A Gallery Of Hotline Hotties, Midday Mesmerizers & Radio Baes Who Slayyy On And Off The Airwaves

Bossip
Two people in intimate embrace, wearing black swimwear, against a blue background.

National Breastfeeding Month! From Rihanna To Cardi B — 20 Celebrity Moms Who Proudly Shared Their Breastfeeding Journeys

MadameNoire
Smiling bald man holding hands of girlfriend at restaurant table

Looking For Love Or Lust? NYC’s Hottest Singles Are Flocking To The 'Best Bars To Get Laid'

MadameNoire
Trending
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

Comments
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 - Day Four
Style  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B’s Latest Chanel Stage Look Is Straight Fire – Literally

Comments
Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Is It Giving Zaddy? Dwyane Wade Cut Off His Beard & We Don’t Know How To Feel

Comments
Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand Opening
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Kenya Moore Is Snatched & Still Gone With The Wind Fabulous At 55

Comments
29 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

The Sexiest Men Of The Year: A Gallery Celebrating Their Style & Black Excellence

Comments

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close