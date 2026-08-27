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Cardi B Talks Music, Motherhood & More For Vogue Arabia

Cardi B Covers ‘Vogue Arabia’, Says She Hopes To ‘See More’ Of Maduka Okoye

Cardi B addressed her relationship with Maduka Okoye in her latest magazine cover story, saying she hopes to see more of him.

Published on August 27, 2026
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  • Cardi B and Maduka Okoye have been spotted together, hinting at a potential romantic relationship.
  • Cardi discusses the challenges of fame, including the mental pressure and the importance of avoiding drugs.
  • Cardi reflects on her remarkable rise to success, proving doubters wrong and achieving what many said couldn't be done.
Messika: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
Source: Francois Durand / Getty

Cardi B addressed her headline-making appearances with FIFA fine goalkeeper Maduka Okoye in her latest magazine cover story.

The rapper is currently gracing the cover of Vogue Arabia, where she discusses music, motherhood, and navigating her love life post-divorce. Naturally, her recent outings with Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye also came up after the pair were spotted together several times overseas last month.

At the Viktor & Rolf show, Cardi and the Udinese goalkeeper caught attention as they sat in the front row and appeared to enjoy each other’s company while taking in the latest looks.

“He was really sweet. When you see him on social media, he looks very strict, stern, but he is very kind,” Cardi said of Okoye.

And when asked if fans could expect to see more of him, Cardi didn’t exactly shut the door.

“I hope so,” she added with a giggle.

The pair have been spotted together multiple times during their time abroad, continuing to fuel speculation about the nature of their relationship. Cardi and Okoye were also seen grabbing dinner with friends at Gio’s restaurant inside The St. Regis Venice.

According to TMZ, there was no PDA between the two during the dinner, but they appeared relaxed and comfortable in one another’s company. A source watching fireworks from the hotel reportedly spotted the group shortly after their food was served.

The extra sighting came just weeks after Cardi and Okoye first sparked romance rumors during Paris Fashion Week in July. In a video that quickly circulated online, the soccer player could be seen helping Cardi get settled into her seat before taking the spot next to her.

While neither Cardi nor Okoye has publicly defined their relationship, Cardi’s latest comments certainly aren’t doing much to quiet the speculation.

Elsewhere in her interview, Cardi also talked about her rise to fame which includes doing what many said couldn’t be done when she was just starting out.

“I have proven a lot of people wrong over and over and over again. It makes me feel good that I achieved things that nobody else did,” she told Vogue Arabia.

However, fame hasn’t exactly turned out to be what she imagined.

“Oh no, honey. That’s why they say to be careful about what you wish for because you just might get it,” she began. “Being a celebrity comes with a lot and sometimes I feel I didn’t apply for this. But hey, it is what it is.”

“You can’t really protect yourself. You are never gonna be ready for this type of pressure, you know? You just gotta find a mechanism that works for you,” Cardi continued. “But whatever mechanism you decide on, just don’t turn to drugs, okay? I know it’s hard. I know it really is. Being famous is almost like a mental game but whatever you do, just don’t do drugs.”

You can read Cardi B’s full cover story for Vogue Arabia here.

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Cardi B Covers ‘Vogue Arabia’, Says She Hopes To ‘See More’ Of Maduka Okoye was originally published on bossip.com

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Cardi FIFA Francois Durand Maduka Okoye Newsletter Okoye Paris Fashion Week Udinese Vogue Arabia

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