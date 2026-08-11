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Cardi B Took Us Back To The 2000s With The Hump Hairstyle

Get The Look: Cardi B Took Us Back To The ’99 And The 2000s With This Hump Hairstyle

If you know anything about a hump, some spritz, lip liner, and a whole lot of attitude, Cardi B's latest hairstyle might have you feeling nostalgic.

Published on August 11, 2026
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  • Cardi B's latest music video features her rocking a nostalgic 'hump' hairstyle from the late 90s/early 2000s.
  • Hairstylist Ashlee Rene' explains the 'hump' was a defining style of that era, and is making a comeback.
  • Rene' provides a step-by-step guide on how to achieve Cardi's vintage look, emphasizing hair health.
Cardi B Visits Pacha
Johnny Nunez

Cardi B has taken it back to the ’99 and the 2000s with her recent hairdo in her “Ah Ha” music video. The Bronx native’s latest visual features the femcee fiercely owning the camera as she rapped her usual bold lyrics that get the girls hyped. While working her craft, the mother-of-four wore an all-Gucci look consisting of a bikini covered by a full-length fur coat, topped off with knee-high boots and chic oversized sunglasses. The entire aesthetic was a hit; however, the star of the show, besides Cardi herself, was her vintage hairstyle, which took the millennial girlies all the way back to our 106 & Park days and beyond (Google it, youngsters).

The award-winning rapper’s hairstyle had us feeling nostalgic with a half-up, half-down look that displayed long, sleek strands and a voluminous hump at the crown. If you were outside, or at least old enough to have a beauty-supply-store loyalty card, during the late ’90s and early 2000s, you know the hump had a serious hold on the girls. Whether paired with a ponytail, cascading curls, or bone-straight tresses like Cardi’s, the elevated style added just the right amount of lip smacking (heavily lined with a chestnut color) drama.

Did Cardi B Revive the Hump Hairstyle?

And, like many beauty trends from that era, the hump is making its way back into the conversation. We spoke to The MANE Coach, Ashlee Rene ‘, who is not only a 20-plus-year veteran hairstylist, but also part of the generation who grew up during the “hard hairstyle” zeitgeist that Mary J. Blige had on lock (Ashlee insisted that we never forget to pay homage to Blige’s flawless hump in the iconic “Not Gon Cry” music video – salute).

“The ‘hump’ definitely takes me back to the ’90s and early 2000s, when structured hairstyles and true hair artistry were having a major moment,” Ashlee Rene’ tells HelloBeautiful. “I love that it brings back that element of intentional shape and creativity.”

While the hair coach considers it more of a fun, occasional look than an everyday hairstyle, she stresses that protecting your strands should still be the priority. “If you’re recreating it, use heat protectant, minimize excessive heat and manipulation, and always keep the health of your hair in mind.”

Recreate Cardi B’s Throwback Hump Hairstyle

If you’re looking to have a throwback hair moment and want to recreate Cardi’s latest hairstyle, jump in below where Ashlee Rene’ breaks down how to achieve Cardi’s vintage hump.

1. Start with smooth, straight hair.
Blow-dry and flat-iron the hair to create a sleek foundation.

2. Section the crown.
Take a section from the front/top of the head where you want the hump to sit.

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3. Create the height.
Tease or backcomb underneath the section, building the desired volume and shape.

4. Smooth the surface.
Gently brush over the teased area, maintaining the height while creating a polished exterior.

5. Finish and secure.
Smooth the sides and lengths, then use hairspray to hold the structure in place.

And just like that, one of the defining hairstyles of our ’90s and Y2K beauty era is back. Because if there’s one thing Cardi knows how to do, it’s make an old-school look feel brand new.

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Ah Ha Ashlee Ashlee Rene Blige Cardi cardi b Johnny Nunez Mary J. Blige Newsletter Not Gon Cry Y2K

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