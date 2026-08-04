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See All The Stars Out & About At The Atlanta Dream's Barbie Night

The Atlanta Dream’s ‘Barbie’ Night Is All About Pink, Celebrating The Women We Love On And Off The Court

Angel Reese, Aniya Harvey, A'ja Wilson, Monaleo, and more made the Atlanta Dream’s Barbie Night game vs. the Las Vegas Aces a fashionable affair.

Published on August 4, 2026
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The Atlanta Dream's 'Barbie' Night Is All About Pink, Celebrating The Women We Love On And Off The Court
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s Angel Reese’s party, and she can wear pink if she wants to. And, of course, bring her Barbie with her.

On August 3, the Atlanta Dream hosted its Barbie Game Day at State Farm Arena. Angel was ready to slay.

She arrived in a shimmering pink mini dress trimmed with feathers and carried her new Barbie doll. She accessorized with stacks of silver bracelets and a custom pink crystal Chanel mini flap bag.

The night came just days after Mattel released a Barbie Signature doll honoring the WNBA star. The doll captures both sides of Angel: basketball and fashion.

“It truly feels like me,” Angel told PEOPLE of the doll. She also called the honor a “dream come true” and “full-circle moment.”

The Atlanta Dream’s Barbie Night Brings Out The Stars

Pink was the perfect backdrop for the Dream’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, led by A’ja Wilson. Pink details filled the arena, too. Pink towels covered the players’ chairs, while shimmery pink basketballs and commemorative Barbie gear popped up throughout the venue. Pink light installations also took over the arena screens.

And the celebrities came ready to play in the Dreamhouse.

Rapper Monaleo hit center court for the halftime show in a hot pink peplum top, short shorts and sparkling heels. The “Everything Pinkuh” rapper finished the look with a platinum blonde bob.

Cameras also caught Reginae Carter and Toya Johnson sitting courtside. Flo Milli, Mariah the Scientist, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Dess Dior and Chaylyn were also spotted. Steve Harvey’s daughter Aniya Harvey joined the festivities in a preppy pink-and-white look with a pleated mini skirt. She even got her hands on the night’s bedazzled pink basketball.

Barbie Night was for the girls who love basketball, fashion, changing outfits and always serving a look. From the baddies on the court to the ones sitting courtside, women showed just how much they’re changing the game -a nd looking good while doing it.

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