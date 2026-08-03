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Noah Lyles Let Junelle Sit Back While He Planned Their Wedding

Noah Lyles Planned Every Detail Of Wedding To Junelle Bromfield

Noah Lyles let Junelle sit back while he planned their entire wedding. Junelle shares what really happened and why she's very impressed.

Published on August 3, 2026
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2026 TIME 100 Gala
Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Remember when the internet was in an uproar over Noah Lyles’ “understated” reaction to seeing his wife Junelle Bromfield on their big day? Well, his blushing bride has revealed that the swiftly smitten sprinter was actually so dialed into their ceremony, he planned every last detail himself.

After previously shutting down criticism surrounding Noah’s reaction to seeing her wedding dress, Junelle gives fans a deeper look into their relationship. This time, she’s revealing that the Olympic gold medalist didn’t just show up for the wedding. He planned nearly the entire thing.

During a recent appearance on PEOPLE’s WAG World series, Junelle shared that she intentionally took a step back and trusted Noah to bring their wedding vision to life. According to PEOPLE, the only requests she made were for a reflective aisle and plenty of flowers. Everything else was left in her husband’s hands.

“He did so good,” Junelle said, adding that she was “very, very impressed” that Noah managed to organize the wedding while still preparing for track season. Even more impressive, he was back to winning races just two weeks after they said “I do.”

Considering how much pressure comes with planning a wedding, let alone balancing it with elite athletic competition, that’s no small accomplishment.

Junelle explained that while she considers herself a visionary, Noah is the true planner in their relationship. She credited his patience, communication skills, and outgoing personality for making him the perfect person to coordinate with florists, vendors, and everyone else involved in bringing the celebration together.

Perhaps the sweetest surprise of all came during the reception. Noah secretly arranged for gospel powerhouse Tasha Cobbs Leonard to perform one of Junelle’s favorite songs. Although Junelle admitted she became suspicious months earlier when Noah casually asked about her favorite gospel record, he managed to keep the performance under wraps until the big day.

The couple’s journey has also been anything but conventional. As People notes, the two first connected through Instagram in 2017 after Junelle messaged Noah about a plate of food. While Noah thought she was shooting her shot, Junelle insists she was simply hungry. They remained friends for years before officially dating in 2022 and eventually married this past April.

Bossip previously covered Junelle’s explanation of Noah’s now viral first look reaction, where she revealed his calm, playful demeanor was exactly what she needed after an emotionally overwhelming day. Between that revelation and learning he quietly orchestrated an entire wedding behind the scenes, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Noah’s love language might just be thoughtful acts of service.

Congrats to the beautiful couple again! 

RELATED: Hi, Haters: Junelle Lyles Defends Husband Noah Lyles’ Understated Reaction To Her Wedding Dress

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Noah Lyles Planned Every Detail Of Wedding To Junelle Bromfield was originally published on bossip.com

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Cobbs Leonard Getty Junelle Junelle Bromfield Junelle Lyles Newsletter Noah Noah Lyles Sean Zanni

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