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This Silver Fox Has Everybody Spraying Cologne Differently

Have You Seen The Silver Fox Spraying Cologne Into The Air – And Catching It?

Spoiler alert: Mr. Salt -N - Pepper is smooth!

Published on July 29, 2026
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Who knew spraying cologne into the air—and catching it—would become the internet’s latest obsession? Thanks to silver fox Marq “Hansum” Malcolm, it is.

Everyone’s doing it – from creators, comedians, couples, and everyone in between – putting their own spin on his signature cologne move. Spoiler alert: Unk is smooth!

Catch Cologne, Not Feelings: Marq “Hansum” Malcolm Has Perfected This Spray Routine

Marq calls himself the “original cologne bender.” His routine starts with a few sprays of cologne into the air before he steps into the mist, catches the fragrance, and finishes applying it to his body.

What draws people in isn’t the routine itself. It’s the finesse, the swagger, and, of course, the confidence. Everyone’s putting their own spin on it, but nobody sprays cologne like Mr. Salt N Pepper.

Whether he’s wearing an open button-down shirt, a tailored vest, or a perfectly fitted suit, Marq brings a distinguished gentleman energy that makes every video impossible to scroll past. Every spray, every look into the camera, and every smooth motion feel effortless.

In Their Unk Era: Everybody Is Trying This Cologne Trend

The cologne trend is taking over timelines. Spice Adams, Lala Milan, social media creators, couples, and everyday social media users are all putting their own spin on the trend.

Some have even dressed like Marq, complete with crisp beards, sharp outfits, and a bottle of cologne in hand. Others do it their way.

The music only adds to the vibe. Marq has paired his videos with classics like Pretty Ricky, Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day,” and New Edition’s “Can You Stand the Rain,” giving each clip a nostalgic, smooth soundtrack that makes you want to hit replay.

We’re loving every take on this challenge.

It’s another example of how culture turns everyday moments into unforgettable ones. A simple spray of cologne becomes a trend. One smooth move becomes a cultural moment. And as always, Black people show the world just how fly we’ve always been.

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