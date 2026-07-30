Subscribe
Close
Beauty

Black Beauty Was The Main Character At CURLFEST

HB On The Scene: Black Beauty Was The Main Character At CURLFEST

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire were media partners at this year's CURLFEST, where we moderated panels, talked to business owners and enjoyed the festival.

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Curlfest 2026
Source: Joy Malone / Getty

Hundreds of women of color descended upon Randall’s Island to attend the return of CURLFEST. The annual festival spotlights Black beauty with panels, interactive brand activations, a robust vendor marketplace and various food spots. It was golden hour every hour at CURLFEST.

As media partners, HelloBeautiful was in attendance to experience all the festival had to offer. Editorial Director Shamika Sanders and Danica Daniel, Managing Editor of our sister site MadameNoire, moderated two panels on the Empowerment Stage.

HelloBeautiful Presents The “Future of Beauty” panel, featuring panelists Kadijia Dosso, Jaleesa Jaikaran, Candace Bullock, and Gabrielle Zalina, focused on identifying upcoming beauty trends, the state of beauty culture and how Black women are demanding transparency from the industry.

A key takeaway from the candid conversation was about restoring community and getting to the roots of the products we use.

Danica Daniels’ panel was titled, “Beauty Without Borders.” “Because beauty has never existed in one place or looked one way. We are such an example and reflection of how many different variations of beauty there is,” said daniels introducing the panel.

The Return Of CURLFEST

Curlfest 2026
Source: Joy Malone / Getty

CURLFEST took a year ofd and returned with a bang this time around. Not only was it the main festival, the CURLFEST team heard the feedback from attendees who said they wanted more. There were events around the city leading up to the main day on Saturday.

“What we did with CURLFEST is basically a reflection of ourselves,” said CURLFEST co-founder Melody Henderson on the main stage. “There’s a magic that happens when we all get together.”

After the panels, Danica visited the marketplace to chat with Black women business owners. Stay tuned for that package in August.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Beauty Without Borders Candace Bullock Gabrielle Zalina Jaleesa Jaikaran Joy Malone Kadijia Dosso Melody Henderson Newsletter Randall's Island Shamika Sanders

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

A woman in a colorful, patterned suit sits in a casino, surrounded by slot machines and other gaming equipment.

Always Bet On The K’s! A Pretty Gallery Of Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Who Painted Vegas Pink & Green At The 72nd Boule

Bossip
Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

MadameNoire
2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2

DJ Envy Only Realized He Was Supposed To Copiously Clean Betwixt His 'Breakfast Club' Cheeks After His Wife Taught Him

Bossip
African American woman listening to music poolside

Where NOT To Vacation This Summer — These Popular Destinations Have The Highest Crime Rates

MadameNoire
Trending
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 01, 2021
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Congratulations! Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley’s Cabo Wedding Was A Black Love Fairytale

Comments
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

Comments
Kobe Bryant's Suit Game
25 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Kobe Bryant’s Effortless Suit Style Through The Years

Comments
7 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

See What Everyday Beauty Products Were Behind Some Of Our Favorite Viral Met Gala Looks

Comments
29 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

The Sexiest Men Of The Year: A Gallery Celebrating Their Style & Black Excellence

Comments

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close