Does Daylight Saving Time Actually Mess With Your Skin? Experts Say Yes

Lack of quality sleep impairs skin's repair and renewal processes, causing visible signs of aging like fine lines and loss of firmness.

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Losing just one hour of sleep may not sound like a big deal, but your skin might disagree. Skin experts say that daylight saving time indeed messes with your skin. From sleep disruption, cortisol spikes, skin inflammation, breakouts and dullness, these are the concerns that arise when the world decides to shift the time.

As the conversation around Daylight Saving Time heats up once again, many Americans are wondering whether the twice yearly clock change is worth the hassle. The debate has taken on new life after the U.S. House passed the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent if it also clears the Senate. According to TIME, supporters say permanent Daylight Saving Time could encourage more outdoor activity and reduce accidents, while many sleep experts argue that standard time is better aligned with our body’s natural circadian rhythm.

So where does your skin fit into all of this? More than you may think.

Dermatologists have long pointed to the connection between quality sleep and healthy skin. When you lose sleep, your body produces more cortisol, commonly known as the stress hormone. According to experts at Contour Dermatology, elevated cortisol levels can trigger inflammation that contributes to acne flare-ups, increased skin sensitivity, redness, and irritation. If you already struggle with conditions like eczema or rosacea, disrupted sleep may make symptoms even more noticeable.

There is also a reason people talk about getting their beauty sleep. While you rest, your skin works overtime repairing itself. Deep sleep supports collagen production, balances hydration levels, and helps repair everyday environmental damage. Without enough restorative sleep, you may wake up with puffiness, dark circles, dullness, dryness, and skin that simply looks more tired than usual.

Long term sleep deprivation may also accelerate visible signs of aging. Since skin repair slows when you consistently miss quality sleep, fine lines and loss of firmness can become more noticeable over time.

The good news is that one rough night is not likely to undo your skincare routine. The key is supporting your skin before and after the time change. Prioritize a consistent bedtime, stay hydrated throughout the day, and reach for products that help strengthen your skin barrier — including moisturizers with ceramides and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Daily sunscreen is also essential, regardless of how many daylight hours you have.

Meanwhile, the future of Daylight Saving Time remains uncertain. According to Cleveland.com, 19 states are prepared to adopt permanent Daylight Saving Time if Congress ultimately approves the legislation.

Until then, your best defense against tired-looking skin may be surprisingly simple. Protect your sleep just as carefully as you protect your skincare routine.

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